Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson's Highs and Lows

By Jessica Wedemeyer

Edward and Bella's epic love story already reached its conclusion on the big screen, but real-life star-crossed lovers Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson are still in the midst of their own love story, and how that tale will unfold is anyone's guess. Let's take a look back at the stars' highs and lows as a couple -- from the first time they were spotted getting cozy in public, to the cheating scandal that rocked their romance, and everything in between.