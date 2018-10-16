Who gets what?

Now that Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson have broken up after barely five months of dating and called off their four-month engagement, fans are wondering: Who gets her $93,000 engagement ring? And who gets Piggy Smallz, their newly adopted teacup pig?

Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com

TMZ has the answers. The celebrity news and gossip site reports that the pop star, 25, has already returned the platinum-set 3.03-carat diamond engagement ring that the "Saturday Night Live" comedian gave her in early June, sources close to Ariana confirmed.

"We're told there was no struggle over who'd keep the ring. He bought it in contemplation of marriage, and she was quick to fork it over," TMZ explained.

Raymond Hall / GC Images

As for little Piggy Smallz? Pete might be the one who got the porcine cutie's likeness tattooed on his torso after he and Ariana adopted the pet, but Ariana is the one who's hanging on to the little porker, TMZ reports.

"Ariana bought the pig and it was really hers from the get-go, so she's keeping it," TMZ explained.

The $16 million New York City apartment where Ariana and Pete lived together will also remain hers. During a "Weekend Update" segment on the Oct. 6 episode of "SNL," Pete mentioned the expensive pad during a bit in which he said he would be happy to sign a prenup.

"Obviously I wanted one, you know, so God forbid we split up and then she takes half my sneakers," he joked. "No, look, I'm totally comfortable being with a successful woman; I think it's dope. I live at her place. She pays, like, 60 grand for rent, and all I have to do is, like, stock the fridge."

Erik Pendzich/REX/Shutterstock

TMZ broke the news of Pete and Ariana's split, which sources told the outlet happened on Oct. 14 after the couple appeared loved-up backstage at "SNL." TMZ further reported that though it was mutual, Ariana is the one who ultimately pulled the plug and that the September death of her ex, rapper Mac Miller, was the catalyst for the split.

In the wake of the shocking news about Mac, 26, Ariana realized that "she couldn't be fully invested in her relationship with Pete, and she had rushed into a looming marriage way too fast by getting engaged," TMZ explained.