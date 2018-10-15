Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson's pre-split PDA explained, plus more news

'Holding on for dear life?'

News that Ariana Grande and her fiance, Pete Davidson had called it quits less than six months after their romance began came as a surprise, particularly since Ariana was on hand to support Pete over the weekend at "Saturday Night Live," where they looked smitten as ever. But the kisses and hugs they shared that night were actually evidence of "a couple holding on for dear life and desperately trying to make their relationship work," according to TMZ's sources. The website claims the two had tried to make amends for some time before deciding it just wasn't going to work between them -- at least, not now. Ariana and Pete began dating shortly after she split from Mac Miller. Mac's subsequent death from a drug overdose reportedly became "the tipping point that forced Ariana and Pete's romance to come to an end so the singer could work through her emotions about Mac. People, meanwhile, has reported the breakneck speed at which Ariana and Pete fell in love and got engaged was simply "way too much too soon."

