The biggest celebrity love life stories of March 2018

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the stars who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives this month, starting with the story that rocked both Hollywood AND Washington: On March 15, Donald Trump Jr. and his wife, Vanessa, released a statement announcing that they were calling it quits after 12 years of marriage. A source told People magazine that the parents of five had been living separate lives for a while. But then the story took a turn: On March 16, former model Melissa Stetten took to Twitter to reveal that Don Jr. had sent her flirtatious Twitter DMs in November 2011, just weeks after Vanessa gave birth to one of their sons. "Surprised his marriage didn't work out since he was sending me DMs a month after his wife gave birth," she tweeted. Melissa told People that she didn't know Don Jr. personally but that "it was entertaining to see his failed attempts at hitting on me" on the social media platform. (A representative for Don Jr. told People that the messages were just jokes.) A few days later, it became clear that just because he didn't technically cheat with Melissa didn't mean Don Jr. had been faithful to his wife…

