Maybe there is something to those Paris Jackson and Cara Delevingne romance rumors after all!

On March 23, the Daily Mail published exclusive photos of the two women passionately kissing outside of an Argentinean restaurant in West Hollywood, Calif., following what appeared to be a double date with Paris' godfather, Macaulay Culkin and his lady love Brenda Song.

SAF / Splash News

The foursome seemed in great spirits after dinner. Cara, 25, and Paris, 19, even began dancing on the sidewalk. During the dance, the two kissed, without seeming to care who was watching. Afterward, Paris sat down on a chair, prompting Cara to sit in her lap. Paris then wrapped her arms around the model.

Splash News

The public kiss comes just a few days after the two fueled relationship rumors by posting cozy Instagram pictures from bed together. They said they watching the film "Carol."

Paris also shared an image of Cara dancing on her bed that night.

a r t . A post shared by Paris-Michael K. Jackalope (@parisjackson) on Mar 19, 2018 at 10:19pm PDT

The women became close after they reportedly met at the 2017 MTV Movie and TV Awards. Then, in November 2017, they were spotted leaving a London nightclub hand-in-hand. They have reportedly traveled to Italy and Prague together, too.

"They're both really into their music and have been spending nights singing and jamming on the guitar," a source said the two around Christmas. "It's early days, and Cara doesn't really have time for a proper relationship due to her non-stop filming commitments with 'Carnival Row,' but there's no denying there's a spark."

The source added, "They really hit it off at the MTV Movie and TV Awards in Los Angeles in May [2017] and have been hanging out since...Cara is quite enamored by the fact Paris is the daughter of one of her musical heroes."