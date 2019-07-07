Dua Lipa, 23, and Anwar Hadid, 20, have been spending an awful lot of time together as of late, raising suspicions they could be a hot new couple.

Though neither of them have confirmed the suspected romance, they only fueled the fire packing on some serious PDA during the British Summer Time Hyde Park music festival (pictured here) in London on Saturday, July 6.

Dave J Hogan / Getty Images

The "One Kiss" singer was spotted cuddling with Anwar, who happens to be her close pal Gigi Hadid's brother, while they listened to a performance together in the crowd.

Giving off major couple vibes, Anwar had his arms wrapped around Dua as they laughed and swayed to the music.

Romance rumors first started to swirl when Dua showed up to the model's birthday party in Malibu last month, just after splitting from her now ex-boyfriend, Isaac Carew (pictured below with Dua at the 2019 Met Gala).

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

The day before the music festival, Anwar even accompanied Dua to the O2 Silver Clef Awards in London.

Anwar hasn't been linked to anyone since last summer, when he was rumored to be having a fling with Kendall Jenner (another of his sister Gigi's friends). He broke things off with his ex-girlfriend, Nicola Peltz, earlier that year.

So, in the words of Dua: "One kiss is all it takes!"