Heidi Klum secretly tied the knot with her beau Tom Kaulitz several months ago, according to a new report.

TMZ said that the couple married in February after quietly obtaining a marriage license.

It appears that the duo wed in Los Angeles, as they were photographed on Feb. 22 during a dinner date at L.A. hotspot Mr. Chow. It turns out that the dinner has far more significance, as it was their first dinner as a married couple, having exchanged vows just hours earlier.

The couple, TMZ said, chose the wedding date of Feb. 22, 2019 since they first met exactly a year prior on Feb. 22, 2018.

Heidi, 46, and Tom, 29, got engaged around Christmas time last year, with the model announcing the news on Instagram via a black and white picture flaunting her engagement ring.

"I SAID YES," she said.

This is Heidi's third marriage, as she was previously wed to Seal and Ric Pipino.

In February, Heidi told Access Hollywood that she felt "already married" to the Tokio Hotel guitarist.

"It just clicked from the very second, and it was as if we were already married when we just met each other. It was very bizarre that way," she said. "I've been married twice before and I never thought I'd say yes again, but, I did. I said yes again."