Chief Hopper might have himself a new lady.

Borja Benito Hojas/REX/Shutterstock

"Stranger Things" star David Harbour and singer Lily Allen are being linked after an eagle-eyed fan spotted them together at a boxing match in London over the weekend.

Also, on Sunday, Lily, 34, posted photos of herself in the subway waiting for a train to head to the Vasily Lomachenko and Luke Campbell fight. Many Twitter users speculated that David, 44, took those photos as they headed to the O2 Arena.

The new sighting only fuels dating rumors, which began in early August when the two were spotted in the West End leaving a production of "The Lehman Trilogy" together and heading to dinner.

"Tell me this isn't real…," one Twitter user said while sharing two images of the rumored couple together.

David, who stars as Chief Jim Hopper on the Netflix show, was previously linked to "Fantastic Beasts" star Alison Sudol. However, when David and Lily were first spotted together, Alison shared a cryptic Instagram post about having to "let go."

Lily shares two daughters with her ex-husband, Sam Cooper.