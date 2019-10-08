New celebrity romances are often revealed when stars are seen out partying together at hotspots like nightclubs. But for some celebs, a cozy grocery store shopping trip is what fuels romance speculation.

BrosNYC / BACKGRID

American actor-director Zach Braff, 44, and English actress Florence Pugh, 23, were spotted out together at a Hollywood Whole Foods on Oct. 7 where, Page Six writes, "the two were joking and playing around."

According to a source who spoke to Page Six, "It was very clear to me that they're a couple."

The sighting comes nearly six months after Zach and Florence were photographed holding hands in New York City in April, which E! News reported at the time.

Dan Steinberg / Invision / AP / REX/Shutterstock

Everyone knows Zach from his long run starring on the comedy "Scrubs" as well as from his work directing movies like "Garden State" and "Wish I Was Here."

American audiences are still getting to know Florence, who broke through in the 2016 indie "Lady Macbeth" and delivered great performances in "Outlaw King," the buzzy horror movie "Midsummer" and the flick "Fighting With My Family," in which she played WWE wrestler Paige.

Jim Spellman / Getty Images

She'll next appear as Amy March in Greta Gerwig's "Little Women" remake and fight Scarlett Johansson in 2020's "Black Widow."

Page Six reports that Zach and Florence have worked together already -- he directed her in his Adobe short film "In the Time It Takes To Get There" -- and are working together again: It points out that Collider reported that Zach's directing her in the upcoming film "The Secret Ingredients of Rocket Cola."