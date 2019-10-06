Kylie Jenner may be reuniting with former love Tyga!

Splash News

The reality star and business mogul has been spotted with her rapper ex twice since her split from baby daddy Travis Scott.

According to TMZ, Kylie and her big sister, Khloe Kardashian, arrived at Hyde Lounge on the Sunset Strip via a party bus around 1 a.m. on Sunday -- and Tyga was already inside! Kylie was reportedly "beaming" the second she stepped off the bus. The two were both inside the club at the same time for at least an hour.

Coincidentally, Khloe's ex-husband, Lamar Odom, was also present at Hyde. Lamar, who Khloe was married to from 2009-2016, was spotted leaving with his current girlfriend Sabrina Parr

Earlier this week, Kylie and Tyga were at the Sunset Marquis Hotel at the exact same time. The hotel has a recording studio where the rapper is currently working. Kylie later tweeted that she was just dropping friends off at the studio.