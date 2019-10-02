Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott to share custody of Stormi without a written agreement, plus more news

Kylie Jenner has no written custody agreement in place with Travis Scott after split

Like her sisters, Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner is venturing into single mom territory without a custody agreement in place with Travis Scott. The couple are reportedly taking time apart after two years together and multiple outlets have reported they'll share custody of their daughter, Stormi Webster. According to TMZ, the plan is not set in stone. Similarly, when Kourtney split from Scott Disick, they decided toshare custody of their three kids, but never put that in writing. Ditto Kourtney and Tristan Thompson when it came to making post-split arrangements for the care of their daughter, True Thompson. Most states are prone to giving unwed moms "100 percent" custody of children born out of wedlock, according to Wikipedia. Should the father of a child born out of wedlock want a written agreement, the responsibility falls to him to go to court and pursue such an arrangement. A source tells Us Weekly that as Kylie and Travis figure out what's next for them, custody of Stormi "is not a point of contention." Travis still plans to be "very involved in Stormi's life," according to a second insider.

