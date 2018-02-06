No custody agreements are in place for unmarried Kardashian-Jenner moms, plus more news

Neither Travis Scott, Scott Disick nor Tristan Thompson have formal custody agreements

Turns out most of the Kardashian-Jenner family's moms -- and one mom-to-be -- are taking a relatively independent approach to parenthood. Other than Kim Kardashian West, who recently welcomed her third child with husband Kanye West, none of the sibs with kids have custody agreements for their babies' fathers. TMZ checked in with sources close to Travis Scott, the father of Kylie Jenner's new daughter, Tristan Thompson, the father of Khloe Kardashian's unborn child, and Scott Disick, the father of Kourtney Kardashian's kids and confirmed that none of the dads have gotten any custody or financial arrangements for their kids in writing. According to Wikipedia, most states give unwed mothers "100 percent" custody of a child born out of wedlock. If a father in that situation wants to ensure custody rights, it's on him to go to court and make it happen.

