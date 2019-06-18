Jessica Simpson jokes she can finally see see her ankles again after baby No. 3, plus more news

Jessica Simpson rejoices as her swollen pregnancy ankles finally go back to normal

Good news for moms out there suffering from pregnancy-related ankle swelling: At least one mama is finally getting some relief three weeks after welcoming her third child. In January, Jessica Simpson posted about the dangerous degree of swelling she was experiencing around her feet, asking for suggestions for remedies as she awaited the birth of her daughter. A few days later, she shared that she'd tried the ancient Chinese practice of cupping, which seemed to help, though it hadn't cured her completely when she posted. Then, on Tuesday, June 18, she shared a half jokey pic of her leg -- and it was back to its usual, muscle-toned, swelling-free "self." "I spy … my ankles!!!!" she cracked in the caption. Jessica and her husband, Eric Johnson's newest addition, Birdie Mae, arrived March 19.

RELATED: Celebs who welcomed babies in 2019