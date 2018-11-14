Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Lisa Vanderpump's "Housewives" swan song has apparently begun.

According to E! News, the incredibly popular star of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" is leaving the Bravo show after the upcoming ninth season. However, TMZ states that Lisa hasn't quite made up her mind one way or another.

"Lisa will appear in the majority of episodes this season," a production source said. "She has not been filming at every event, but fans can expect to see her throughout. The show will return to Bravo in early 2019."

The news of the apparent exit may be welcomed by the fellow cast members. A source told E! that there has been friction involving Lisa and the other women for a while.

"Lisa has only filmed on a few occasions during the beginning of filming this season, and has been absent the remainder of the time," the source said. "She has been refusing to film and...her interactions with the ladies have been solely negative. Lisa has still not returned to filming and as of now has no plan to. It's too far gone, and Lisa agrees that she shouldn't return at this point."

Another source added, "The rest of the cast is over her."

Recently, several of the cast vacationed in France together. Lisa was not apart of the travel group, which included Lisa Rinna, Teddi Mellencamp, Dorit Kemsley, Erika Jayne and Kyle Richards. A source close to Lisa told TMZ she didn't go because she's focusing on her Vanderpump Foundation Gala, which takes place on Nov. 15. A portion of the proceeds will go to animals affected by the California wildfires.

The "Vanderpump Rules" star was also absent from Camille Grammer's October wedding in Hawaii, prompting rumors that she was potentially on the outs with many of the women.

Last month, Lisa told E! News she has been "more emotional" since the death of her brother Mark.

"I think a lot of people who follow me and know me know that this year has been much more challenging for me than a normal year," she said. "I have done 320 episodes of reality television. This year, there were certain things that felt very different to me. I'm not having a go at anybody, I never do, because it's not who I want to be, it's not who I want to be. I want to focus on things for the greater good and carry on doing what we're doing and try to enjoy my life."