First comes bikini, then comes bride!

On Wednesday, just days before she reportedly is set to be married, Camille Grammer, 50, flaunted her incredibly fit body while rocking two-piece blue bikini in Hawaii. Talk about bride-to-be goals!

"Morning training Hawaiian style. Just finished a wonderful 2.8 mile paddle and swim," she captioned the series of snaps. "Took a few underwater pics of an two eagle rays swimming beneath us."

With her hashtags, the "Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills" star reminded her nearly 500,000 that she's a cancer survivor and living in remission.

Splash News

The bikini snap comes just days before the mother of two is set to tie the knot with fiance David C. Meyer.

"It's gonna be in Hawaii…and I want to feel authentic," she told Us Weekly earlier this year. "He's gonna wear a tux and I'm going to wear a full-length wedding gown."

Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Camille and David got engaged last October after a year of dating.

"They're just in love," a source close to the couple told People magazine at the time. "There's a casualness and easiness to their relationship. They're a really happy, kind couple. He really loves her for her."