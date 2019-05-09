Jessica Simpson jokes about 'the joy of postpartum,' plus more news

Jessica Simpson pokes fun at her own post-baby body

Jessica Simpson's done with her difficult third pregnancy, but she's clearly still got some gas in the tank when it comes to making light of a tough situation. On Thursday, May 9, the mother of three shared a photo of herself bending over to touch her toes. "Just stretching it out in my rubber corset," she cracked. "The joy of postpartum." The hilarious post comes after the star joked about having gotten so big during pregnancy she broke a toilet seat, shared a photo of her attempt to "push on through" two parked cars with her massive belly and showed off her super swollen feet. Fans immediately responded with gratitude for her openness. "You go girl! Thank you for always being real," wrote one user (via E! News). "Truly love your honesty!" wrote another. Jessica and her husband, Eric Johnson, welcomed their daughter, Birdie, in March. They're also parents to daughter, Max, and son, Ace.

