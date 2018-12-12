Ellen DeGeneres may be leaving daytime television, plus more news

Ellen DeGeneres is conflicted about staying on daytime TV

This past spring, Portia de Rossi appeared on her wife, Ellen DeGeneres' show and talked about her decision to quit acting and try something new, career-wise. Seven months later, Ellen may be ready to change course, as well. Speaking to The New York Times in an interview published this week, Ellen reveals she hesitated to extend her contract through the summer of 2020. The Times describes the 32-time Emmy Award winner as "feeling boxed in by her reputation for kindness," then lays out the nature of why she's "weighing whether to leave daytime TV," a decision she's contemplating with the help of loved ones including her brother and Portia. "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" first aired in 2003. Since then, she's become such a regular part of people's lives that she recounts being stopped by a fan in the street and asked -- seriously -- why she's not dancing. "Of course I'm not dancing," she told the fan. "I'm walking down the street." Ellen's stopped dancing on her show since then and her new Netflix stand-up special, "Relatable" depicts her, in Tig Notaro's words, as "a real person with a foul mouth." Portia has urged her wife to continue branching out: "I just think she's such a brilliant actress and stand-up that it doesn't have to be this talk show for her creativity. There are other things she could tackle," she says, Ellen's brother, Vance, meanwhile, is concerned Ellen' audience needs her to remain what the Times describes as "positive, unifying voice" in "the age of [Donald] Trump." For now, at least, Ellen remains conflicted. She tells the Times she would relish going back to the big screen to break her usual mold by playing "someone unappealing" for a change. As for her reputation for kindness? While Ellen makes it clear to the Times that she's not always the sweetheart we see on TV every day, she also seems upset when the reporter mentions a rumor she treats her staff poorly. "That bugs me if someone is saying that because it's an outright lie," she says. "The first day I said: 'The one thing I want is everyone here to be happy and proud of where they work, and if not, don't work here.' No one is going to raise their voice or not be grateful. That's the rule to this day." At the end of the day, Portia points out that Ellen's simply not as two-dimensional as her host personality may present her. "She's just a bit more complicated than she appears on the show," Portia says. "There's more range of emotion." "Relatable" hits Netflix Dec. 18.

