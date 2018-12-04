Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk tied the knot in late September, but they have yet to live under the same roof.

The actress said they are not cohabiting because of the children they have from previous marriages (they each have two children).

"I've never been a stepmother before. I don't know how to do it," she told WSJ. Magazine in its December 2018 issue.

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

She added that they feel that it's respectful to not force the blended family together just yet.

"We are still doing it in our own way. With teenage kids, you've got to tread lightly," she said. "It's pretty intense, the teenage thing."

While speaking to Howard Stern in May, she said, "It's always tricky with kids and trying to gently blend families and it's hard."

That's not to say that Apple, 14, and Moses, 12, whom Gwyneth's shares with ex-husband Chris Martin, don't get along with Brad's kids Brody and Isabella. In fact, it's quite the opposite.

They "have blended their families in such a great way," a source told Us Weekly last month. "The kids all really are liking each other."

The duo, for the record, does not plan on having kids of their own.

"Neither of us want more kids," she told Howard. "We're on the same team."

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Gwyneth's ex is has also maintained a great relationship with his kids and his ex-wife, and he even has a bedroom in her home so he can stay with the kids when she's away.

"I think Chris and I are very like-minded and that we really were disappointed that our marriage wasn't going to work," she said in September on the 10th anniversary episode of her "Goop" podcast. "We weren't going to have the thing where you're married to the parent of your children for the rest of your lives."