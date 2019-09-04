Kelly Ripa reveals her 'main concern' about her daughter's college choice, plus more news

Kelly Ripa explains her concern about her daughter going to college in NYC

When Kelly Ripa and her husband of 23 years, Mark Consuelos' daughter, Lola, moved out on Aug. 25, the "Live With Kelly and Ryan" host wrote on Instagram that "the nest is getting roomy." As Kelly explained to Ryan Seacrest on his radio show on Tuesday, Sept. 3, she wants her home's near-empty nest vibe to last because that means Lola's working out who she is and what she wants and needs in life. "College is where you start establishing yourself as an independent person, so when you send your kid ... off to college and your kid stays local … if she feels homesick, I have to say to her, 'You can't come home. You have to work it out,'" she explained, according to Us Weekly. "I treat it [like long-distance]. I did the same thing for my son. 'You're going to have to figure it out.' My main concern was, 'I don't know if you should be this close to home because I don't want you using home like it's your home. I want this to be your experience.'" Kelly, who also shares Michael, 22, and Joaquin, 16, with Mark, went on to say she's had trouble convincing her children to find colleges they like on the West Coast -- if only to give her an excuse to spend more time out there. "I tried getting my daughter to go to school in San Diego. I tried," she told Ryan. "I am so desperate to get any of my kids to go to school on the West Coast. I want Thanksgiving on the West Coast. Who wants to go to school with a climate that's so terrible?" Instead, Lola opted to attend NYU's Clive Davis Institute of Recorded Music. Lola's brother, Michael, also goes to NYU, making Kelly's chances of a warm and sunny holiday season pretty slim. On the plus side, Lola did warn her mom she wouldn't be dropping by Kelly and Mark's pad as if she still lived there her first semester. As Kelly told Ryan on "Live" last month, the college drop-off scenario involved a lot of threats from Lola to the effect of, "Don't think I'm gonna be home before Thanksgiving because I'm not." Joked Kelly: "To that, I said, 'I'll see you in four hours when you come home because you don't know how to use the washing machine!'"

RELATED: Celebrity kids all grown up