Iconic comedians of the '90s

Some of Hollywood's most hilarious comedy came to be in the '90s. From laugh-out-stand-up specials to hysterical movies and TV shows, the '90s had it all. In celebration of the 25th anniversary of the movie "The Mask" on July 29, 2019, Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the very best comedians of '90s, starting with the film's star, Jim Carrey. His career skyrocketed during the 1990s beginning with his casting on "In Living Color." Jim left the sketch-comedy show in '94 after four years and went on to star in several massively popular comedy films including "Ace Ventura: Pet Detective," "The Mask," "Dumb and Dumber," "Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls," "The Cable Guy," "Liar Liar," "The Truman Show" and "Man on the Moon." All together, Jim's '90s films grossed a whopping $1.5 billion! Keep reading for more...

