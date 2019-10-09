Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson have taken their budding romance to the hospital.

@mileycyrus / Instagram

Hours after Miley revealed she'd been hospitalized after being diagnosed with tonsillitis, she took to Instagram to share photos and videos of new "bf" Cody Simpson paying her a visit in the "hospy" with roses and a guitar in hand.

"Suddenly I am feeling much better," Miley captioned a clip of the Australian pop star playing and singing for her as she reclines in her hospital bed clad in a medical gown.

In another clip, she added, "This sweeeeeet guy came to visit at the hospital and sang the sweeeeeetest song he just wrote for me."

@mileycyrus / Instagram

She told fans that she thinks the song is so good, she wants others to enjoy it too. "It's too special to be only heard in full by my ears," she captioned another video. "So I am currently pressuring him to DROP IT next week...& it's working #GoldenThing."

Some of the lyrics to "Golden Thing" that can be heard in the videos include, "It's a golden thing / And I shouted the words in the first daylight / Then a chorus of birds burst on into sight / now I know that I'm hers for whatever it's worth." He also sings about "deep blue jeans" and "movie screens," which fans -- some of whom captured Miley's Instagram Stories on their own accounts -- speculate could be about a date night they recently enjoyed.

Cody also posted a brief clip from his visit with Miley on his own Instagram Stories, writing, "Singing something special I wrote for my golden thing while she's sick in hospital."

Miley and Cody's new romance was revealed in early October. It comes in the wake of her September breakup from Kaitlynn Carter, which followed her August split from husband Liam Hemsworth.