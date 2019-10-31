Jenelle Evans has filed for divorce from her husband of two years, David Eason, ending a topsy-turvy relationship that included alleged domestic violence and the killing of the family dog.

The "Teen Mom" star opened up about the filing on Instagram on Oct. 31, writing, that she's "making some big life decisions."

"With time away from Teen Mom, I've started to look at my life differently and I know I need to make changes. I'm starting that now," she wrote. "The kids and I have moved away from David. Nobody gets into a marriage expecting it to end but I know that's what is best for me, and for my kids. Today I've filed papers to start that process."

She continued, "I appreciate the support from everybody who has asked how I am. Me and the kids are doing great. We need some time to be together, but you'll hear from us again soon."

TMZ reported that Jenelle pulled the plug to protect her personal brand. "Jenelle believes she will not have a career in any field if she stays with David," TMZ said.

Jenelle and David married in September 2017 after two years of dating. Their romance has seen its fair share of ups and downs. In October 2018, Jenelle called 911 after she and David got into an altercation in their yard. She claimed he "pinned" her to the ground so hard that she could hear her "collarbone crack." She later claimed the whole thing was blown out of proportion.

"I don't know why you guys think I would continue to stay in this relationship if I was being abused," she said afterward.

It would get worse, at least in the public eye.

In April 2019, the former "Teen Mom 2" stars became public enemy No. 1 after David shot and killed the family dog after it nipped at but didn't injure their 2-year-old daughter, Ensley.

This set off a chain reaction, leading to the couple losing custody of their children. Jenelle publicly said she was standing by her man, and she did. In order to get back Ensley and her sons from other relationships, Jace, 10, and Kaiser, 5, a judge said the couple has to undergo marriage counseling and parenting classes. David -- whose daughter Maryssa (from a previous relationship) was allegedly removed from his home too -- was reportedly ordered to have a psychological evaluation for his "anger issues."

In the wake of the dog incident, MTV dropped Jenelle from "Teen Mom 2." (David was fired in 2018 after he posted homophobic missives on social media.)

In July, five weeks after the kids were removed from the home, Jenelle and David regained custody of the children.

This is Jenelle's second divorce.