"Teen Mom 2" couple Jenelle Evans and David Eason are beginning to take the court-mandated steps to get their children back.

Jim Smeal/REX/Shutterstock

TMZ reported on Saturday that the couple has enrolled in marriage counseling, signed up for parenting classes and David has an upcoming psych evaluation for his "anger issues," all things a North Carolina judge said they needed to do before getting back Jace, 9, Kaiser, 4, and Ensley, 2.

The report said Jenelle and David want to show that they're willing to do whatever it takes to get the kids back under their roof.

Over the last month, Jenelle and David have suddenly found themselves to be empty nesters — Child Protective Services removed Ensley from the house in mid-May and moved her into Jenelle's mother's home. Around the same time, CPS also ordered Jace to stay away Jenelle and David's home. Further, Kaiser was removed from the home in early May and he's currently living his father, Nathan Griffin.

A source close to the couple didn't mince words after the duo lost custody, told TMZ earlier in the week, "It's all David's fault."

David has been under fire ever since he admitted to shooting and killing their family dog in late April after it lightly nipped at their daughter Ensley. Afterward, David was fairly unapologetic about the incident.

Following the judge's ruling earlier this week, TMZ further noted that Kaiser was "extremely fearful" of going back to the family house and claimed he was mistreated by David. Those concerns were brought up, and the judge was reportedly moved by those sentiments.

AKM-GSI

Jenelle, however, is sticking by her man.

"I love being a mother and David and I will get through this. We are staying strong and united," she told The Hollywood Gossip on Wednesday. "I love my kids so much and I will do anything necessary to get them back and that is all I want everyone to understand. I ask everyone to have an open heart before they judge how the media is portraying me."

The TMZ new report comes after Us Weekly confirmed that David abruptly left he and Jenelle's recent supervised visit with their kids after his eldest daughter, Maryssa, 11, whom he has from a previous relationship, refused to see him.

"Maryssa didn't want to see her father," a source told Us, "and David stormed out of the meeting center."