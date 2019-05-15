Columbus County Child Protective Services has removed Jenelle Evans and David Eason's 2-year-old daughter, Ensley, from their home amid the fallout from him killing their family dog, according to a new report.

TMZ claimed on Wednesday that the Department of Social Services -- which includes CPS -- served Jenelle and David a judge's order stating that Ensley was being removed.

The new report comes less than 24 hours after TMZ said authorities were trying to locate Jenelle, David and Ensley. CPS has since located the trio, and Ensley is "out of the house," a family source told TMZ on May 15.

Barbara Evans, Jenelle's mother, will temporarily care for the child, the report noted.

Recently, CPS also ordered Jenelle's 9-year-old son, Jace, to stay away his mom's home. Jenelle's 4-year-old son, Kaiser, was removed from the home last week and he's currently living his father, Nathan Griffith.

Child Protective Services became involved in the "Teen Mom 2" couple's life after David admitted to killing their family dog, Nugget, last month after it "snapped" at Ensley. A source close to Jenelle told TMZ around the time that David took Nugget outside after he lightly nipped at Ensley and continuously slammed the dog against their back deck. Afterward, a very unapologetic David took Nugget into a wooded area and shot him.

Since the incident, MTV has dropped the couple from the reality TV show.

Authorities have been vocal about wanting to talk to David about the dog's death, but have been hesitant to go near his property.

A Sheriff's official allegedly called David, no stranger to legal issues, "the most dangerous person we've seen in the three counties."

Last winter, David showed off a cache of guns and ammunition in a video taken after the Secret Service paid him a visit for what were perceived as threats against President Donald Trump and Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi.

Further, shortly after the dog's death, David threatened a reporter who asked about the incident. According to TMZ, David has admitted that he has anger issues.