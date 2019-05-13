Former "Teen Mom 2" star Jenelle Evans' husband, David Eason, is facing a new legal drama in the wake of two other headline-making incidents in recent weeks.

First, he got himself into hot water when he unapologetically shot and killed Jenelle's French bulldog, Nugget, after the pet nipped their 2-year-old daughter, Ensley. On May 2, TMZ confirmed that David was under criminal investigation for animal cruelty in Columbus County, North Carolina.

The day after the legal investigation was confirmed, David had to be in court to address $5,187 in back child support payments for a son he had about five years ago with ex Olivia Leedham. The outspoken gun enthusiast ultimately paid up after seeing a judge.

Now comes a fresh report from TMZ revealing that David -- who was fired by MTV from its "Teen Mom" franchise in 2018 after posting homophobic remarks on social media -- is due in court in New Hanover County, North Carolina, on June 3 for yet more alleged bad behavior.

In June 2018, David allegedly illegally towed another man's truck because the man parked too close to David's boat. He then posted a video of himself doing it on YouTube in December, captioning the clip, "Learn the right way to deal will a------s who think it's cool to block you in a parking space. Good thing my trailer has a folded tongue that allowed me to get my truck out so I can tow him out of the way, in order to move my boat."

In the video, Jenelle can be heard laughing and encouraging David's behavior.

Well, the owner of the vehicle pressed charges, TMZ reports, so cops charged David with tampering with a vehicle and injury to personal property.

On May 4, days after he went after his wife's pet, TMZ reported that David had privately admitted that he has anger issues. "He knows his temper has become a massive strain on his marriage," TMZ wrote, adding that David "truly understands his anger could be a danger to his loved ones."

MTV fired Jenelle from "Teen Mom 2" after details of the dog shooting were revealed. Jenelle told E! News that she and David, whom she married in 2017, were "looking into marriage counseling." She added, "He has totally been there since this happened with MTV. David's been really supportive and told me just stay positive, everything will be fine."