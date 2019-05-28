Jenelle Evans and David Eason will not regain custody of their children after a judge ruled against them on Tuesday.

After four days of testimony, a North Carolina judge decided to keep Jace, 9, Kaiser, 4, and Ensley, 2, away from David and Jenelle's home, believing there are issues that put the children's safety at risk.

Jim Smeal/REX/Shutterstock

TMZ said that under the current court order, Jenelle and David can only see the kids once a week for an hour with supervision.

"It's all David's fault," one source said.

Another source said the judge laid out what it will take for them to regain custody, and requirements include parenting classes, counseling and weekly drug testing.

TMZ further noted that Kaiser, whom Jenelle shares with ex Nathan Griffin, was "extremely fearful" of going back to the family house and claimed he was mistreated by David. Those concerns were brought up, and the judge was reportedly moved by those sentiments.

Jenelle, according to the report, was rather convinced that she'd be leaving the courthouse with the kids and is "stunned" that it didn't work out that way.

AKM-GSI

Child Protective Services became involved in the "Teen Mom 2" couple's life after David admitted to killing their family dog, Nugget, in late April after it "snapped" at Ensley. A source close to Jenelle told TMZ around the time that David took Nugget outside after he lightly nipped at Ensley and continuously slammed the dog against their back deck. Afterward, a very unapologetic David took Nugget into a wooded area and shot him.

In a matter of weeks, CPS removed Ensley from the house, and moved her into Jenelle's mother's home. Around the same time, CPS also ordered Jace to stay away Jenelle and David's home. Further, Kaiser was removed from the home in early May and he's currently living his father.

Since the dog incident, MTV has dropped the couple from "Teen Mom."