One day after temporarily losing custody of her kids — largely, according to reports, due to the actions of her husband, David Eason — Jenelle Evans has released a statement to indicate she loves her children, but she's standing by her man.

"I love being a mother and David and I will get through this. We are staying strong and united," she told The Hollywood Gossip on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, after four days of testimony, a North Carolina judge decided to keep Jace, 9, Kaiser, 4, and Ensley, 2, away from David and Jenelle's home, believing there are issues that put the children's safety at risk.

"I love my kids so much and I will do anything necessary to get them back and that is all I want everyone to understand," she continued in her statement on Wednesday. "I ask everyone to have an open heart before they judge how the media is portraying me."

Jenelle added that speaking about the custody issues will "jeopardize the possibilities of getting my kids back."

According to TMZ, the judge in the case laid out what it will take for David and Jenelle to regain custody, and requirements include parenting classes, counseling and weekly drug testing.

A source close to the couple didn't mince words after the duo lost custody, telling TMZ, "It's all David's fault."

David has been under fire ever since he admitted to shooting and killing their family dog in late April after it lightly nipped at their daughter Ensley. Afterward, David was fairly unapologetic about the incident. However, following the incident, Child Protective Services became involved in the former "Teen Mom 2" couple's life, and in a matter of weeks the agency removed Ensley from the house and moved her into Jenelle's mother's home. Around the same time, CPS also ordered Jace to stay away Jenelle and David's home. Further, Kaiser was removed from the home in early May and he's currently living his father, Nathan Griffin.

After the judge's ruling, TMZ further noted that Kaiser was "extremely fearful" of going back to the family house and claimed he was mistreated by David. Those concerns were brought up, and the judge was reportedly moved by those sentiments.