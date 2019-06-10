The home of former "Teen Mom 2" star Jenelle Evans and her husband, David Eason, is a hotbed of drama.

A new report from TMZ reveals that in the last year, 25 emergency calls were made concerning the controversial couple's home and family.

Jim Smeal/REX/Shutterstock

TMZ reports that North Carolina's Columbus County Emergency Services has fielded 25 calls related to incidents at the former MTV reality TV stars' house in the last 12 months. The webloid points out that that works out to one emergency call every other week!

The couple are currently in the midst of a legal battle with Child Protective Services over the removal of three children from their home. That happened after David shot and killed Jenelle's dog when the family pet nipped at their 2-year-old daughter, Ensley. The toddler is now living with Jenelle's mother, as is Jenelle's son Jace. Her son Kaiser is with his father, Nathan Griffith.

TMZ explained that according to Columbus County Emergency Services, "nearly one-third of those [emergency] calls involved welfare checks, and six of them were made by someone inside the house asking to speak with law enforcement."

@easondavid88 / Instagram

The webloid also breaks down the calls -- only a handful of which were previously made public. Those the world already knew about include a May 15 call made by Jenelle about a suspicious powder that arrived in the mail; a December 2018 call that came in after gun enthusiast David posted images of his large stash of ammunition and weapons; an assault call made by Jenelle in October 2018 in which she claimed David attacked her so brutally that she felt her collarbone crack, TMZ reported (Jenelle later claimed it was "a big drunk misunderstanding"; and a 911 welfare-check call made by her ex, Nathan, after he learned that David had killed the dog.

TMZ reports that the other calls, which may represent some of the above incidents, included two that required police officers to come to the residence; one for a warrant to be served and one for lawsuit papers to be served; one for a domestic issue; one for a locked vehicle; one to assist another law enforcement agency; one for an alleged assault; and one concerning someone with a gun.

It's unclear if the judge in their Child Protective Services case is aware of all the emergency calls concerning the couple's home.

David has also been dealing with legal issues in recent months. In addition to being under criminal investigation for animal cruelty, he had to go to court in May to address $5,187 in back child support payments for a son he had about five years ago with ex Olivia Leedham. The outspoken gun enthusiast ultimately paid up after seeing a judge. (David is also dad to daughter Maryssa with ex-wife Whitney Johnson.)

David -- who was fired by MTV from its "Teen Mom" franchise in 2018 after posting homophobic remarks on social media -- was also due in court in New Hanover County, North Carolina, in June. That case involves him illegally towing another man's truck because the man parked too close to David's boat. The owner of the vehicle pressed charges, TMZ reported, so cops charged David with tampering with a vehicle and injury to personal property.