Nipsey Hussle's longtime girlfriend Lauren London was grieving a little extra on Easter Sunday.

Less than two weeks after speaking at his funeral, the actress posted a photo of her and her slain boyfriend from an award's show red carpet. Lauren and Nipsey look lovingly at each other in the image.

"Missing you," she captioned the black-and-white image.

Many of Lauren and Nipsey's celebrity friends commented on the photo with praying hands or heart emojis.

"Sending you so much love and light, sis," Lena Waithe wrote.

London and Hussle share 2-year-old son Kross Asgehdom.

Steve Granitz / WireImage

Nipsey was murdered in broad daylight outside his Marathon Clothing store in the Hyde Park section of Los Angeles on March 31.

On April 2, police arrested Eric Holder for the alleged shooting. Eric has pleaded not guilty to murder. Police said the suspect and Nipsey had a personal dispute.

After Nipsey's death, candlelight vigils popped up around the world and many celebrities and athletes paid tribute to the Grammy-nominated artist.

Earl Gibson III / Getty Images

At a highly-publicized memorial at the Staples Center in front of 21,000 people, Lauren called Nipsey, real name Ermias Asghedom, the "love of my life."

"My pain is from a 2-year-old that probably won't remember how much his dad loved him," she said. "This is something that I don't really understand but I know Ermias always used to say that you can't possess people; that you experience them. I'm so honored and blessed to experience such a man."

A few days after Nipsey's death, Lauren got his face tattooed on her arm along with the words "God will rise." Nipsey had those same words tattooed next to his right eye.

"Real Love Never Dies," she captioned the Instagram picture. "When you see me, you will always see him."