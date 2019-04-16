Although there have been multiple fundraising efforts aimed at financially supporting Nipsey Hussle's kids, the rapper's children don't need a penny.

Nipsey set up multiple trust funds for his kids and his family to make sure they'd always be financially secure, TMZ reports.

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

The slain rapper had two children, Emani and Kross Asghedom.

At his celebration of life last week, the Grammy-nominated artist was remembered as a savvy businessman. TMZ noted that Nipsey owned all of his master recordings and his Marathon Clothing store in Los Angeles.

Since his death, multiple people have set up crowdfunding pages for Nipsey's kids, but the family said the children "are more than alright," the report claimed, adding that the rapper wouldn't want people handing out money because they're already set up.

Kristin Callahan/ACE Pictures/REX/Shutterstock

Some fundraisers, including one set up by former NFL player Reggie Bush, have been shut down.

Nipsey died on March 31 after being shot in Los Angeles in broad daylight.

A man named Eric Holder has been charged in the killing.