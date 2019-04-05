Nipsey Hussle's family is reportedly searching for a basketball-sized arena to accommodate the thousands upon thousands of mourners who want to honor the slain rapper.

TMZ reports that the family has passed on 2,000-seat venues in Los Angeles because they believe something that small won't suffice. They're looking for venues like Staples Center, where the Los Angles Lakers and Clippers play, or The Forum -- arenas that can hold upwards of 15,000 people.

The Hollywood Bowl would also be a possibility.

"His family wants to ensure everyone who wants to will be able to celebrate his life," TMZ reports.

A service is likely to happen sometime within the next two weeks, the report said.

Nipsey was murdered in broad daylight outside his Marathon Clothing store in the Hyde Park section of L.A. on March 31.

On April 2, police arrested Eric Holder for the alleged shooting. On Thursday, during his initial court appearance, Eric pleaded not guilty to murder. Police said the suspect and Nipsey had a personal dispute.

Since Nipsey's death, candlelight vigils have popped up around the world and many celebrities and athletes have paid tribute to the Grammy-nominated artist.

"He was so gifted, so proud of his home, so invested in his community," John Legend tweeted after Nipsey's death. "Utterly stunned that he's gone so soon."