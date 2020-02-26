The mystery surrounding "The Bachelor" this season doesn't seem to be if Peter Weber found love, but rather did he find love on screen or off screen?

For several weeks, rumors have circulated that Peter is not dating any of the women who starred in the show, but rather "The Bachelor" producer Julie LaPlaca. On Tuesday, less than two weeks before the season's finale, "The Bachelor" host Chris Harrison weighed in on Peter's relationship status with Julie, while still playing somewhat coy.

"I'll just say this, it's an intimate relationship," the longtime host told Access. "You spend that much time together, we all get close. Sometimes those lines get blurred."

Over the past two months, Peter and Julie have appeared together in several social media photos, one of which was posted by Peter's father from a Dec. 31 lunch in New York City, implying the reality TV star and Julie rang in the new year together with his family.

Last week, Page Six shared footage of "Pilot Pete" and Julie at a winery near Los Angeles, where they were joined by his mom, Barbara.

None of three women remaining on the show — Hannah Ann Sluss, Madison Prewitt and the controversial Victoria Fuller — were nearby. In light of the speculation, Chris said there really aren't a lot of rules for "The Bachelor."

"The only rules are, Peter needs to have the best opportunity to find love, or whoever the 'Bachelor' or 'Bachelorette' is," Chris said. "If something were to mess that up, then we would try to step in, and we would help."

Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutterstock

Last week, Chris was asked about the Peter-producer rumor.

"I'll say this, Julie is an amazing talented producer. She's a smart, talented woman and a great producer," he said. "Far be it from me to get in the middle of the good rumor."