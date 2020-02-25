Considering Paris Hilton openly gushed about Chris Zylka when they were together, it probably came as a shock when she abruptly ended the 11-month engagement to the actor in late 2018.

Now, she's calling that the "best decision" she's ever made.

FilmMagic

"It was the best decision I've ever made in my life," she told Cosmopolitan U.K of her split. "I just don't think [he] was the right person and I feel like I'm an incredible woman and I deserve someone so amazing. It just didn't feel right. I've worked way too hard to just give my life to someone. They have to be perfect."

Paris and "The Leftovers" star began dating in early 2017, and they got engaged a year later over a holiday vacation in Aspen. But, somewhere amid planning multiple wedding celebrations and losing her $2 million engagement ring in a nightclub, the couple parted ways. There was a time, though, when Paris and Chris were essentially inseparable. In fact, she gushed to E! News that she found her future husband.

Alberto Scarpinato/IPA/REX/Shutterstock

"I've never been surer of anything in my life," she said in 2017. "He's so incredible in every way. We've actually been friends for a really long time, like the past six years. We just now started being serious in the past few months and it's really just changed my life in so many ways and brought so much happiness to my life. I feel so safe and he's so special. We're best friends and we're together every minute. I don't know what else I could ask for. He's perfect for me."

Michele Eve Sandberg/Rolling Stone/Shutterstock

The reality TV star-turned-mogul is now singing a different tune, and despite being linked to entrepreneur Carter Reum, Paris tells Cosmo U.K. she's single and in "me time" mode.

"With dating certain people, [there's the risk of] not trusting them and the fear [that] if I go out of town they might do something to embarrass me. I feel lucky now to not have that fear because I'm independent," she said. "It feels good to not have someone controlling me."