Vanessa Hudgens is literally moving on from her past relationship.

The actress was spotted "dirty dancing" with Broadway actor Dharon E. Jones on Thursday night at an afterparty following the premiere of "West Side Story," which he stars in, according to Page Six.

Getty Images

"Dharon and the newly single Hudgens weren't exactly shy about their bumping and grinding — eventually winding up on a raised platform doing their best go-go moves for a cheering crowd," the source told the outlet, adding that Vanessa was in a "sexy, low-cut black jumpsuit."

Stephen Lovekin/Variety/Shutterstock

While Vanessa has been well-known for years, stemming from her days in "High School Musical," Dharon is a newcomer to the mainstream entertainment scene, as he makes his Broadway debut in "West Side Story."

Following the evening, a source said Vanessa, 31, and Dharon were seen exchanging phone numbers.

Broadimage/Shutterstock

The dating scene is new to Vanessa, as she was dating actor Austin Butler for nearly nine years before splitting last month.

"They're just shooting on two different continents and it's a matter of distance," a source told E! News after the split. "There is no bad blood at all, and they have a lot of respect for each other."

The second source added that Vanessa and Austin may very well reconcile at some point, saying they are "split for now" and "going to see what happens."

The insider further claimed, "They have such a history and deep connection they could find their way back to one another."