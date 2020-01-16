Saoirse Ronan holds hands with 'Mary Queen of Scots' co-star Jack Lowden, confirming rumored romance, plus more celeb love life news for mid-January 2020

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the stars who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in mid-January 2020, starting with our favorite Little Woman... Saoirse Ronan and Jack Lowden were photographed holding hands after visiting a grocery store near her home in London on Jan. 8. The "Mary Queen of Scots" co-stars have been linked since late 2018 -- when the film debuted -- though they've publicly denied that they're a couple. "Noooo. ... Just no," the "Little Women" star reportedly fired back when The Telegraph asked her to comment on their relationship status in late 2019. Interestingly, the Irish actress was linked to Jack's brother, ballet dancer Calum Lowden, in early 2018. Now keep reading for more of the week's biggest celeb love life updates...

