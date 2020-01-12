Stop us if you've heard this before: Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are back together.

The duo has dated off and on since 2015, and they certainly appear to be back on track, having been photographed arm-in-arm in New York City on Saturday night while celebrating the former One Direction singer's 27th birthday at il Buco restaurant.

Gigi's sister, Bella Hadid, and Dua Lipa, who's dating Anwar Hadid, were also on hand at the dinner. Gigi and Bella's mother, Yolanda Hadid, was also reportedly on hand at the dinner.

It's probably not a shock that Gigi and Zayn ended up back together, as this is believed to be their fourth go-round at a romance.

The duo first split in March 2018 after more than two years together, but friends said they were likely to reconcile, which they did a month later. They reported split again in early 2019, but were reportedly back on in March 2019. The romance fizzled out again.

In December 2019, People magazine reported that Gigi posted on Instagram about cooking with Malik's mom's recipe, which his mom then reposted on her own Instagram Story.

Prior to the rekindling, Gigi briefly dated "Bachelorette" runner-up Tyler Cameron in the fall of 2019.