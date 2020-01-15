Tyra Banks is one smitten kitten.

Having been linked to Louis Bélanger-Martin over the past year, a source tells Page Six that the "America's Next Top Model" host and the Canadian businessman are "very, very much in love."

GC Images

"They're a pretty happy couple and have been together for over a year," the source said.

Tyra and Louis were first photographed together in Los Angeles last August, but at the time, his identity wasn't publicly known. In the fall, they were spotted together several times displayed some "low-key" PDA at a New York City restaurant.

Louis, reportedly the vice chairman of Global Eagle, an in-flight entertainment company, has spent time with Tyra's son, York, whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Erik Asla. He and Tyra's romance is "not a secret," Page Six's source said, adding that she is "very quick to introduce him as her man."

On Tuesday, the couple attended the Hollywood premiere of "Bad Boys for Life." Louis, though, kept a low-profile, chatting on his cell phone while entering the theater. Tyra, meanwhile, stunned in a leopard-print coat.

GC Images

In November, Page Six reported that Tyra and Louis are now living together, although he spends ample time across the pond to be with his 12-year-old son, whom he shares with his ex-wife.

"Louis also spends some time with his own child in England and around the world for business," Page Six's source said. "Tyra's child has his own room at Louis [and] Valerie's house in Magog [Quebec] and Tyra moved some of her stuff — clothes, jewelry — there too."