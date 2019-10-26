Tyra Banks may be off the market.

The supermodel has been spotted several times over the past few months with Canadian exec Louis Bélanger-Martin, including at dinner in Los Angeles twice this week.

GC Images

An onlooker spotted the pair at Hutong in L.A. on Oct. 22, telling Page Six that Tyra was dressed down in sweatpants.

The purported couple returned to the same restaurant the following evening and they "seemed quite intimate." The spy added, "The two were definitely on a romantic date. But [they] kept the PDA low-key."

This time, Tyra was "dressed to the nines" and was "joking around with servers that they might not even recognize her without her sweatpants," the source said.

The "America's Next Top Model" host and Louis were snapped together in Los Angeles in August, but at the time, his identity wasn't publicly known.

According to Louis' LinkedIn profile, he is the vice chairman of Global Eagle, an in-flight entertainment company. He also serves as a board member for GGI International.