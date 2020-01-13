Several months after claiming she feared for her life around her ex David Eason, Jenelle Evans is dropping her restraining order against him.

E! News reported on Monday that the former "Teen Mom" star filed a Notice of Voluntary Dismissal in Tennessee, noting in the court documents that today's scheduled hearing "should be canceled."

Jim Smeal/REX/Shutterstock

Shortly after, a judge signed off on Jenelle's request, meaning that David can now see Ensley, the daughter he and former wife Jenelle share.

@easondavid88 / Instagram

On Oct. 31, 2019, Jenelle announced that she was divorcing David. In court documents, Jenelle pulled no punches while asking for a temporary restraining order, alleging that David's threats had "escalated."

"Because of his recent threats, his history of violence, his erratic behavior and his large stockpile of weapons, I am scared for my life and my children's well-being," she said. She also detailed 11 alleged incidents which, if true, show a pattern of disturbing behavior from David, including the killing of their family dog last spring, which he admitted to.

"I'm afraid that David will harm me or my children, and that he will continue to threaten me using text messages, phone calls, or on the internet," she wrote.

The judge quickly granted the temporary order of protection to keep David away from Jenelle and her three kids.

After the split, David said he never loved Jenelle and was happier without her.

AKM-GSI

Jenelle's new filing comes after an arrest warrant was issued for David for skipping a court date in North Carolina over an illegal towing incident. In a statement to Celebernation, David said the warrant is "no biggie" and "all will be handled."