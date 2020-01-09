A North Carolina judge has issued an arrest warrant for Jenelle Evans' estranged husband after he was a no-show in court.

Jim Smeal/REX/Shutterstock

David Eason, whom Jenelle split with last fall, was ordered to appear in court on Thursday for illegally towing a truck, TMZ reported. David's lawyer appeared, but the embattled former "Teen Mom" star didn't.

The case in question centers on an incident in 2018 in which David uploaded a video to Youtube of him moving a truck that he claimed had blocked him in a space. "Learn the right way to deal will a------s who think it's cool to block you in a parking space. Good thing my trailer has a folded tongue that allowed me to get my truck out so I can tow him out of the way, in order to move my boat," he captioned the clip.

In the video, Jenelle can be heard laughing and encouraging David's behavior.

The owner of the truck ended up pressing charges, and David was eventually charged with tampering with a vehicle and injury to personal property.

The warrant comes amid a tumultuous time for David. In October, Jenelle announced that she had filed for divorce, and she later got a restraining order against him. Shortly after that, he claimed he never loved Jenelle anyway. The split came several months after he shot and killed the family dog after it nipped at their daughter, Ensley.