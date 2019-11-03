Jenelle Evans is determined to get full custody of her daughter, Ensley, after filing from divorce from husband David Eason.

Jim Smeal/REX/Shutterstock

According to TMZ, the "Teen Mom 2" alum is currently caring for the 2-year-old and hopes to keep it that way. Sources tell the outlet that she will fight for custody if it goes to court and that she believes she is the more fit parent of the two. Apparently Jenelle "doesn't intend to keep Ensley away from David" -- she just wants full custody. She "acknowledges he's a good dad and loves his daughter, so she wants them to have contact."

Eason shared TMZ's story to his Instagram stories, following it with a story from the news outlet about her July 2018 road rage incident when she whipped out a gun.

@davideason / Instagram

The couple's relationship has been tumultuous to say the least. In May, Jenelle lost temporary custody of all three of her children after Eason killed their dog. At the time she stood by her husband of two years. However, on October 31 she finally filed for divorce.