Two days after former "Teen Mom 2" star Jenelle Evans asked a judge to drop a restraining order against estranged husband David Eason, the two were photographed spending time together in Nashville.

TMZ published a photo of Jenelle and David walking side by side down what appears to be Printers Alley in downtown Nashville with their daughter. Jenelle is holding 2-year-old Ensley's hand in the photo.

So are they back together following a nasty split last fall that led Jenelle to get a restraining order in the first place? According to TMZ, they are not romantically involved again and have not reconciled.

The reason for the reunion, sources close to Jenelle told TMZ, is because "she wants Ensley to be able to see her dad," the webloid writes, adding that Jenelle is "also very tired of going to court."

TMZ made it clear that despite looking like a happy family again, "the divorce is still happening." Jenelle simply wants to co-parent with David as she's been doing with ex-husband Nathan Griffith, the father of her 5-year-old son, Kaiser.

On Jan. 15, Jenelle took to Twitter to share a photo of herself taken in Nashville's Printers Alley, captioning it with a lyric from Taylor Swift's song "New Romantics" off her "1989" album: "I could build a castle out of all the bricks they threw at me."

On Halloween 2019, Jenelle publicly announced that she was divorcing David. She was granted a temporary restraining order after alleging that he was a danger to her and her kids. "Because of his recent threats, his history of violence, his erratic behavior and his large stockpile of weapons, I am scared for my life and my children's well-being," she said.

She further detailed 11 alleged incidents -- which include him killing their family dog last spring -- that, if true, show a pattern of disturbing behavior on David's part. "I'm afraid that David will harm me or my children, and that he will continue to threaten me using text messages, phone calls, or on the internet," Jenelle wrote.

After their split, David said he never loved Jenelle and was happier without her.