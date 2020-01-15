"Anchorman" star David Koechner and his wife of 22 years, Leigh Koechner, are splitting up.

Not long after the news made headlines, Leigh tweeted, "Divorce sucks, but we don't have to suffer."

Page Six said the actor filed divorce documents on Tuesday in California but did not give a reason for the split.

David, 57, and Leigh, 53, share five children.

The couple tied the knot in 1998 after meeting on an airplane. On her website, Leigh said, "It wasn't long before we were married and expecting."

On the surface, the split doesn't appear to be nasty, as David and Leigh spent Christmas together with their children, as evidenced by an Instagram photo Leigh shared.

Leigh hosts a podcast called "Messy Imperfect Life With Leigh." Perhaps not coincidental, she recently said she was launching a webinar about the different stages of divorce and "how to navigate them back to love, back to happiness."

"60% for us will go through Divorce. 100% of us will be touched by divorce through friends and family," she said on Instagram. "As most of you know, I only teach from my experiences and learnings. I am in divorce proceedings right now and learning so damn much. Boy did it hurt (for years), but now I see the beauty it has and is bringing. Life isn't happening to us, it is happening for us."