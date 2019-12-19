Liam Hemsworth introduces rumored girlfriend to his parents, plus more celeb love life news for mid-December 2019

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the stars who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in mid-December 2019, starting with one of our favorite Australian actors... There's a new woman in Liam Hemsworth's life! The former star of "The Hunger Games" sparked rumors that he's dating Australian model Gabriella Brooks after he was photographed introducing her to his parents during a group lunch in Australia's Byron Bay on Dec. 13. (See photos here.) The 21-year-old beauty previously romanced The 1975 frontman Matt Healy. Their relationship of four years reportedly came to an end in April. Liam, meanwhile, was linked to "Dynasty" actress Maddison Brown in October following his split from Miley Cyrus.

