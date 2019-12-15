Happy belated birthday to Diddy!

On Saturday, the rapper-turned-mogul celebrated his 50th birthday at his $40 million home in Los Angeles, and it was a star-studded affair, to say the least. Photos from the party show JAY-Z, Beyonce, Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West, Tyler Perry, Kevin Hart, Post Malone and a slew of others.

Kate Becksinsale shared a photo of herself in a stunning black gown before heading to the party.

"All ready for amazing @diddy's amazing #diddy50 party," she wrote in the caption.

Social media videos documented a party of epic proportions, and TMZ reported that the performers included Mary J Blige, Usher, Lil Kim and Doug E. Fresh.

While dressed to the nines, the stars dined on, among other things, McDonald's apple pies and breakfast sandwiches. A cake spelled out "LOVE," which Diddy has said he's legally changing his name to.

Diddy's 50th birthday was actually on Nov. 4, but he held the soirée over a month later so the majority of his friends could be there.

The mogul has had a rough time ever since his ex, Kim Porter, unexpectedly passed away from pneumonia. In January, he said he went into a "deep depression" following her death -- he thanked his family for bringing him out of it.

"Their strength and love brought me back into the light," he said.