New name, who dis?

Diddy — also known as Puffy Daddy, P. Diddy, Puffy and Sean Combs — is changing his name yet again, and he's doing so legally.

Rich Polk / Getty Images for Essence

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, the rapper-turned-mogul has filed a petition to change his name from Sean John Combs to Sean Love Combs. In the paperwork, filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court, Diddy didn't express why he wanted to change his middle name.

This may have been brewing for a while. In 2017, Diddy joked on Twitter that he was changing his name to Brother Love. At the time he never filed paperwork with the court and later said he was only kidding.

Anthony Harvey/REX/Shutterstock

"Hey y'all. I have some very serious serious news. I've been praying on this and I decided that - I know it's risky and I know it's corny to some people - I decided to change my name again," he said in his video in 2017, shot on the beach. "I'm just not who I am before. I'm something different. So my new name is Love, aka Brother Love. I will not be answering to Puffy, Diddy, Puffy Daddy or any of my other monikers but Love or Brother Love."

"It's my birthday, I feel good," he continued. "God is the greatest. I give all the glory, and I thank my momma and daddy."