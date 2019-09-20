ICYMI: The week in TV for Sept. 15-21, 2019

Peter Weber to star on Season 24 of "The Bachelor," former "The Bachelorette" star Rachel Lindsay says the Bachelor Nation "system isn't working" for people of color

On Sept. 17, ABC announced that Peter Weber -- who competed for Hannah Brown's heart on Season 15 of "The Bachelorette" earlier this year -- will headline the upcoming 24th season of "The Bachelor." Many fans were disappointed by the network's decision to cast the white commercial pilot over Mike Johnson, who also vied for Hannah's affections and would've become the franchise's first black male lead. During a Sept. 17 interview with "Entertainment Tonight," Rachel Lindsay -- who became the first black woman to lead the franchise when she starred on Season 13 of "The Bachelorette" in 2013 -- shared her thoughts on the matter, saying that although Peter "seems like a very nice guy" and "seems lovely," she's tired of Bachelors who all look the same. How many Peters have we seen before? What season are we on? 24. So we've seen 24 Peters. I'm bored," she said. "For the first time, I was very confident that we were going to see our first black Bachelor. … I want to be hopeful, but when you have a contestant like Mike Johnson, who seems to check all the boxes, how is he not the Bachelor? I don't understand. … I'm sure they have some reason for not picking him, and I'm going to trust in that, but at the same time, the system isn't working in giving us a Bachelor who is a person of color." Another issue, she said, is that with Peter as the Bachelor, it's likely there will be less diversity among the women who will appear on the upcoming season: "The Bachelor is in charge of saying what they're interested in and what they're not," she said, pointing out that because some of the pilot's exes have been in the news already, viewers "know what his type is at this point." (White women with blonde hair.) Added the former Bachelorette, "I expect girls to look more like Hannah than they do like me or someone else of color."

