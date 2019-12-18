Amid his acrimonious divorce, Ian Ziering claims he's willing to financially support his estranged wife on a temporary basis, but he wants her to be more self sufficient… in other words, he wants her to get a job.

In divorce documents obtained by TMZ, the "90210" star said he'll pay Erin Ziering "reasonable spousal support for a limited period of time," but he's also requesting "an order that [Erin] become self-supporting."

The actor is also asking for joint legal and physical custody of their two minor daughters, whereas Erin has asked for sole custody.

Further, they are in disagreement over their separation date. Ian indicates they separated on Oct. 14, but Erin pins it to Oct. 31.

Ian announced on Oct. 31 that he and Erin were splitting after nine and a half years of marriage.

"With our hectic work schedules we could not be busier, and over the last few years have grown apart," he said at the time. "She is one of the most incredible women I have ever met and the best mom to our kids."

Erin, however, implied that things weren't as pretty behind the scenes.

"After 9 1/2 years of marriage Ian asked for a divorce. After having asked multiple times I knew it was time to give up," she said on Instagram. "Knowing that I am not the person to make him happy makes the situation feel more peaceful. The girls and I are doing great and finding gratitude and love in our new life together and rebuilding."