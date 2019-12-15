Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons may be reigniting the flame.

James Devaney / GC Images

While the Philadelphia 76ers were cruising to a victory on Friday against the New Orleans Pelicans, eagle-eyed fans noticed the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star sitting in a suite.

"Kendall at Ben's game today," one fan wrote, posting a picture of the reality TV star.

Kendall and Ben, the point guard of the 76ers, were first linked in May 2018. Soon, she was often spotted at 76ers games, sometimes even sitting with Ben's mom. Things reportedly cooled after a few months, but the duo was spotted back together in the fall

"Kendall likes hanging out with Ben - he's funny and can relate to a lot of things that Kendall relates to," a source Us Weekly in early 2019. "He's in the spotlight and understands that they need to be on the down-low. He also travels and works as much as she does, so it works for them."

Broadimage/Shutterstock

In May, she was asked if she and Ben would marry.

"Maybe. Definitely not now, but maybe one day," she told Vogue.

Shortly after, though, Kendall and Ben split. Afterward, she was linked to Los Angeles Lakers star Kyle Kuzma. Ben was linked to model Talia Richman.