Romance rumors hit Kendall Jenner and rising NBA star Kyle Kuzma, plus more news

Kendall Jenner could be dating another basketball player

Has Kendall Jenner moved on from the Philadelphia 76ers' Ben Simmons with another young NBA star? That's what outlets like TMZ were wondering after the model was spotted on a yacht off the coast of Malibu with the 23-year-old Los Angeles Laker on the Fourth of July. Following their boat ride, the pair headed to a house party together before Kendall made her way to a Bootsy Bellows popup bash where -- woops -- she briefly ran into Ben, whom she reportedly split from back in May. Kyle, a Michigan native, signed on with the Lakers back in 2017 and was recently added to the NBA All-Rookie First Team, according to InStyle.

